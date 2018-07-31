The deadline to submit a design for the 2018 QST Antenna Design Competition is just ahead — September 1! The competition challenge is to design the best LF, MF, or HF antenna for limited-space applications. ARRL can only accept one entry per person (or team), but there’s not much time left to complete building and testing of your design. Full details appeared in the June 2018 issue of QST. Three cash prizes are on the line: First place is $600, second place is $250, and third place is $150. Even designs that don’t win a prize might still be eligible for future QST publication.

Antennas must be designed for one or more bands between 2200 meters and 10 meters, must fit within a 30 × 50 foot area, and stand no taller than 30 feet at any point.

All submissions must include…

· drawings with dimensions (hand drawings are okay), a list of materials, and photos.

· a description and summary of any measurements taken, including modeling and files (modeling is not a requirement).

· a discussion of observed on-the-air results and any comparisons with other antennas.

· the entry category, submitter’s name, mailing address, and email address.

All antennas based on submitted designs must be the sole creations of the entrants and not available for sale. Winners will be chosen based ingenuity of design, mechanical and electrical safety, expected performance, and durability. The judges’ decisions are final.

Entrants must be ARRL members. ARRL staffers and QST advertisers are not eligible.

Mail entries to QST, ATTN: Antenna Design Competition, 225 Main St., Newington, CT 06111 or email your entry, including call sign, with the subject line of “2018 Antenna Design Competition.” If submitting more than 6 MB of material, use separate email messages. Do not send compressed ZIP files, as these will be rejected.