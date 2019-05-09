Ingenuity and craftsman abound within the Amateur Radio community, as shown in the results of the 2019 QST Key Competition. More than two dozen entries were submitted, and the judges gathered in late July to evaluate them. The competition sought Morse key and paddle designs in four categories: straight key, semiautomatic key (bug), paddle, and sideswiper. Each was a mechanical work of art, but there could only be four winners, who were chosen based on ingenuity of design, ergonomics of operation, and overall craftsmanship. The winners are:

Straight Key

Ron Spooner, W6FIF

Semiautomatic/Bug

Gary Johnson, NA6O

Paddle

Juergen Malner, NV1Q

Sideswiper

Stan Levandowski, WB2LQF

Participants had to submit their individual keys, which were returned following judging, as well as detailed construction drawings with dimensions, lists of materials, photos, and written descriptions.

The winner in each category will receive $250.