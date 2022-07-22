ARRL invites you to be part of “Club Station,” the newest column in QST. This column is a space for radio clubs to share the different ways in which they’re successful to help other clubs grow. They do this by offering advice, and practical solutions to common experiences and problems.

In each issue, a different club will share how they undertook a specific activity or project, how and why it was successful, and any challenges they may have had to overcome throughout the process. Some examples include, but aren’t limited to, successful community club projects, innovative ways to attract new members, getting youth involved with ham radio, and developing active hams.

“Clubs are the backbone of the amateur radio community,” said ARRL Field Services Manager Mike Walters, W8ZY. “If your club is doing something that will inspire other clubs, we want to hear from you!”

“In order to help you tell your story, ARRL has published author guidelines that are geared toward ‘Club Station,’ and they include a club profile form,” said QST Editor Leanna Figlewski, KC1RMP. Both of these documents can be found at www.arrl.org/qst-club-station-guidelines-and-profile-form. “You don't have to have writing experience to be published in QST. If your submission is accepted, our editorial staff will work with you to get your story ready for publication.”

All clubs are welcome to participate. The first iteration of “Club Station” appeared in the August 2022 issue of QST and includes more information about what members can expect to see from the column.

If you have any questions, contact us at clubs@arrl.org. We look forward to hearing from you about your radio club!

