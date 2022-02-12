The Quarter Century Wireless Association (QCWA) will celebrate its 75th anniversary on December 5, 2022.



Founded in 1947, QCWA's mission includes promoting "friendship and cooperation among Amateur Radio (Wireless) operators who were licensed as such at least a quarter of a century ago."



Today, QCWA has 230 chapters in the US. During the organization's 75 years, it has had nearly 40,000 members. The Cleveland, Ohio, chapter was the first chapter chartered in 1951, and now has over 100 members.



To celebrate its 75th anniversary, the QCWA Special Event Station, W2MM, will operate from 0001 UTC December 3 to 2359 UTC December 10, 2022. Only QCWA members in the US and its territories will have an opportunity to activate W2MM for this event. More information is available at https://qcwa.org/w2mm-special-event.htm.



QCWA is also hosting the members-only Worked 75/75 Members Contest from December 5, 2022, through February 18, 2023. The contest encourages QCWA members to contact a minimum of 75 QCWA members during the contest period. All contest entrants will receive a special certificate. Additional information is available at https://qcwa.org/1-worked-75-75-members-contest.htm.