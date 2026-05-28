by Allan Boyd, VE3AJB/VE3EM, President, Radio Amateurs of Canada

Radio Amateurs of Canada has received the sad news that RAC Vice-President Brent Taylor, VY2HF, became a Silent Key on May 21, 2026, at the age of 66.

The sudden loss of Brent has deeply shocked Radio Amateurs of Canada and the Amateur Radio community across Canada and beyond. RAC extends its sincere condolences to Brent’s wife Janice, his family, friends, and the many people whose lives he touched through his years of service to Amateur Radio and public life.

Brent was first licensed in 1984 as VE1APG and received his partial HF privileges six months later after demonstrating successful CW operation. One year later he passed his Advanced examination and obtained the call sign VE1JH, a call he used for more than 20 years. After moving from New Brunswick to Prince Edward Island in 2007, he acquired the call sign VY2HF.

Brent was widely respected for his dedication to Amateur Radio and his strong belief in supporting Amateur Radio organizations. He helped grow the Amateur Radio community in the Charlottetown area as an organizer and instructor for the Charlottetown Amateur Radio Club’s Basic Amateur courses.

Brent was a member of Radio Amateurs of Canada, the Charlottetown Amateur Radio Club, the International Repeater Group (NB), the American Radio Relay League, the Radio Society of Great Britain, AMSAT, the National Radio Club, and the Canadian International DX Club.

Outside Amateur Radio, Brent worked for the Federal Department of Veterans Affairs as Acting Manager of the Department’s Business Systems unit, with responsibility for the database that holds Veterans Affairs client information. Prior to that, he served for 10 years as a member of the Veterans Review and Appeal Board. Earlier in his career, Brent worked as an educator, radio broadcaster, newspaper columnist, and served one term (1991–1995) as a member of the Legislative Assembly of New Brunswick.

Over the years, Brent served the Amateur Radio community in many leadership roles. He was a Past-President of the Fredericton Amateur Radio Club and the New Brunswick Amateur Radio Association. He was also involved with the Canadian Amateur Radio Federation (CARF) and the Canadian Radio Relay League (CRRL) prior to their merger into Radio Amateurs of Canada.

In September 2020, Brent was appointed as a Trustee of the Canadian Amateur Radio Hall of Fame (CARHOF), representing Prince Edward Island for a three-year term. He also served on the Advisory Board of CARHOF and was a former member of RAC’s Exam Standards Committee.

Brent and I were elected and appointed as President and Vice-President in November 2024. As a former Vice-President myself, I had ideas about the direction I wanted to take RAC, and it was Brent who helped guide me in many decisions.

He was my rock within the organization – someone I could always bounce ideas off, and he would honestly tell me whether I was heading in the right direction or not, always providing solid reasons and thoughtful advice.

We were a team. I knew Brent always had my back, and he knew I had his. We had recently returned from Ottawa, where we worked together at RAC Headquarters discussing plans and ideas for the coming year.

His death has come as a tremendous shock and represents a deep personal and organizational loss – not only of a trusted colleague, but also of a close friend.

Brent Taylor, VY2HF, will never be forgotten by the Amateur Radio community and by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

– 73, Allan Boyd, VE3AJB/VE3EM

President, Radio Amateurs of Canada

Please see the obituary for more information and www.rac.ca/rac-vice-president-brent-taylor-vy2hf-sk.