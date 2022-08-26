Races for Director and Vice Director Set in ARRL Southeastern Division
ARRL is governed by its Board of Directors. Elections are held for five of the 15 ARRL Divisions each year, for terms of 3 years.
Candidates for Director in the Southeastern Division include incumbent Mickey Baker, N4MB, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and the challengers are current Vice Director James Schilling, KG4JSZ, of Haines City, Florida, and John Willis, KB4DU, of Ozark, Alabama.
Candidates for Vice Director include Jeff Beals, WA4AW, of Loxahatchee, Florida; Andrew Milluzzi, KK4LWR, of Clermont, Florida; Neal Sulmeyer, K4EA, of Canton, Georgia, and Joseph Tiritilli, N4ZUW, of Deerfield Beach, Florida.
All of the candidates have been certified by the Ethics and Elections Committee for the election cycle for positions beginning January 1, 2023. Full (i.e., licensed) ARRL members of the Southeastern Division who are in good standing as of September 10, 2022, will receive a ballot. Ballots will be mailed to members no later than October 1, 2022, and will include instructions for voting by mail or electronically. Ballots, to be counted, must reach the address established for their return no later than noon Eastern Time on Friday, November 18, 2022. Members voting electronically must submit their votes by that same time and date. Votes will be counted, and successful candidates announced, in November.
The incumbents in the other four Divisions, running unopposed in this election cycle, have been declared winners:
In the Pacific Division, Director Kristen McIntyre, K6WX, of San Jose, California, and Vice Director Anthony Marcin, W7XM, of North Las Vegas, Nevada, have been declared elected.
In the Rocky Mountain Division, Director Jeff Ryan, K0RM, of Westminster, Colorado, and Vice Director Dan Grady, N2SRK, of Aurora, Colorado, have been declared elected.
In the Southwestern Division, Director Richard Norton, N6AA, of Topanga, California, and Vice Director Edward Stearns, AA7A, of Scottsdale, Arizona, have been declared elected.
In the West Gulf Division, Director John Robert Stratton, N5AUS, of Austin, Texas, and Vice Director Lee Cooper, W5LHC, of Leander, Texas have been declared elected.
