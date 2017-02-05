RadFxSat (Fox-1B) has successfully cleared another hurdle. A Mission Readiness Review was held April 29, at the Cal Poly campus before a board representing Tyvak, Cal Poly, and NASA, to verify that all requirements have been met for a safe and successful launch and deployment.

AMSAT Vice President for Engineering Jerry Buxton, N0JY, presented 81 PowerPoint slides covering all Interface Control Document (ICD) requirements, mission, operations, and deorbit. Following the presentation and a question-and-answer session, the panel unanimously approved RadFxSat as ready for flight.

The next milestone will be integration of the CubeSat into the Poly Picosat Orbital Deployer (P-POD). Launch is set for no earlier than September 23, 2017, aboard a Delta II launcher from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

A partnership with Vanderbilt University ISDE, RadFxSat hosts four payloads for the study of radiation effects on commercial off-the-shelf components. It’s one of four CubeSats making up the NASA ELaNa XIV mission, riding as secondary payloads aboard the Joint Polar Satellite System JPSS-1 mission.

RadFxSat features the Fox-1 style Amateur Radio FM U/V repeater, with an uplink on 435.250 MHz (67.0 Hz CTCSS) and a downlink on 145.960 MHz. Satellite and experiment telemetry will be downlinked via the “DUV” (data under voice) subaudible telemetry stream and can be decoded with the FoxTelem software. — Thanks to AMSAT News Service via Jerry Buxton, N0JY