Dr. Kristina Collins, KD8OXT, earned her PhD in Electrical Engineering from Case Western Reserve University on November 18, 2022. Dr. Collins' thesis, Development of a Low-Cost Meta-Instrument for Distributed Observations of Ionospheric Variability, focuses on the development of the HamSCI Grape Personal Space Weather Station Network. Ham Radio Science Citizen Investigation (HamSCI) serves as a means for fostering collaborations between professional researchers and amateur radio operators. Dr. Collins currently serves on the HamSCI advisory board, leads the HamSCI Eclipse and Frequency Measurement Festivals project and WWV/H Scientific Modulation team, and served as chair of the local organizing committee for the 2019 HamSCI Workshop. She has been interviewed on ARRL's Eclectic Tech podcast and has peer-reviewed papers published in the American Geophysical Union's Eos magazine and the IEEE Geoscience and Remote Sensing Letters. She's excited to be joining the Space Science Institute in the spring of 2023 as a postdoctoral research fellow through the National Science Foundation Office of Polar Programs. Dr. Collins was first licensed in 2010 and now holds an Amateur Extra-class license. --Thanks to HamSCI for information contained in this story.