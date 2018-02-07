Tac Hirama, JA7QVI, has completed all requirements for the Worked All States (WAS) award on 6 meters. New Jersey was the last state he needed to work, and he managed a moonbounce (EME) contact as well as a conventional ionospheric contact.

It’s quite possible that JA7QVI is the first radio amateur to earn WAS on 6 meters from Japan, although that cannot be confirmed. Completing WAS on 6 meters was a major goal for him, Hirama said, and an Earth-Moon-Earth contact with Andy Blank, N2NT, on June 17 clinched the deal. He’d been working on achieving WAS on 6 meters since 1977.

JA7QVI now has accomplished WAS on 10 bands, 160 through 6 meters.