The Radio Club of America (RCA) has named well-known academic, entrepreneur, contester, and DXer Theodore “Ted” Rappaport, N9NB, as the recipient of the 2018 Armstrong Medal. The Armstrong Medal is the RCA’s most prestigious honor. Rappaport is being honored for “outstanding achievements and lasting contributions to the radio arts and sciences and wireless communications.” When the RCA began its recognition of outstanding achievement, its first award was presented to Major Edward H. Armstrong for his invention of circuits that make AM and FM radio possible, and for his lifetime of championing work that established the foundation for modern radio technology.

Inventor and entrepreneur Nathan “Chip” Cohen, W1YW, of fractal antenna and cloaking technology fame, will receive the RCA’s Lee de Forest Award for “significant contributions to the advancement of radio communications.” The award’s namesake, de Forest, is credited with inventing the Audion vacuum tube as an amplifier in radio circuits. De Forest also popularized the word “radio” in the US, in favor of the European term “wireless.”

Radio amateurs are among the recipients of several other 2018 RCA awards:

Joseph Yurman, N2PFO: The Fred M. Link Award “for notable achievements in land mobile radio communications.”

Marc Allen, W6PC: The Edgar F. Johnson Pioneer Citation “in recognition for noteworthy contributions to the success of RCA or the radio industry.”

Carroll Hollingsworth, K5CTT: The RCA Presidents Award “for service and dedication to the Radio Club of America.”

Other award winners include:

June Poppele: Ralph Batcher Memorial Award “for significant work in preserving the history of radio and electronic communications.”

Chief Harlin R. McEwen: RCA Special Recognition Award “in recognition of dedicated service to the Radio Club of America.”

James S. Walters: US Navy Captain George P. McGinnis Memorial Award “in recognition of service and dedication to the advancement and preservation of US Navy cryptology.”

Sue Swenson: DeMello Award “for demonstrating the highest level of personal and professional conduct and performance in public safety communications.”

Some Amateur Radio licensees were among the individuals elevated to RCA Fellow: Steven Ahmed, K2MOT; Martha Carter, N4GJA; Charles Kirmuss, W0CBK; Bryan Casciano, and Patti Ryg. Elevation to Fellow is made “in recognition of contributions to the art and science of radio communications, broadcast, or the Radio Club of America.”

A complete listing of RCA Awards and previous recipients can be found on the RCA website. Founded in 1909, the Radio Club of America is the oldest, most prestigious group of wireless communications professionals in the world. Members are dedicated to the wireless art and science for the betterment of society. The Radio Club of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

The RCA 2018 Awards Banquet and Technical Symposium will take place on Saturday, November 17, at the Westin New York Times Square in New York City.