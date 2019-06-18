At the request of authorities in India’s Gujarat Province, Rajesh Vagadia, VU2EXP, and his niece Shyama Vagadia, VU3WHG, deployed on June 12 to Porbandar to offer emergency communication support in the event the Category 3 Cyclone Vayu struck Gujarat.

On short notice, they installed HF and VHF stations, equipped with digital communication. Rajesh Vagadia said a lot of hams checked in and remained on frequency to assist if needed.

Fortunately, he said the course of the storm changed and did not make landfall on the Gujarat coast. “It remains a great learning experience for us on preparedness, installation, operating, coordination, [and other] aspects,” Rajesh Vagadia said. — Thanks to Southgate Amateur Radio News