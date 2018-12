Turkey’s telecom regulator has released two new allocations to Amateur Radio. They are a new 60-meter secondary allocation of 5,351.5 – 5,366.5 kHz with a power limit of 15 W EIRP, all modes permitted, and a 6-meter allocation of 50 – 52 MHz, all modes allowed, with a power limit of 75 W. — Thanks to Paul Gaskell, G4MWO, Editor, The 5 MHz Newsletter