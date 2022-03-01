New Radio Amateurs of Canada (RAC) President, Phil A. McBride, VA3QR/VA3KPJ, took office on January 1. He was elected by the RAC Board of Directors. McBride succeeds Glenn MacDonell, VE3XRA, who served the maximum three consecutive 2-year terms in the top post.

McBride is the former RAC Ontario South Director.

Former Ontario North and East Director Allan Boyd, VE3AJB, is the new Vice President, and former Member Services Officer and previous Atlantic Director Dave Goodwin, VE3KG, is the new Regulatory Affairs Officer. They succeed Doug Mercer, VO1DM, and Richard Ferch, VE3KI, who served as Vice President and Regulatory Affairs Officer, respectively.