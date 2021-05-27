Here’s a chance to enjoy an operating event that is not on a weekend. Help Canada celebrate its birthday on the air during the RAC Canada Day Contest on Thursday, July 1 — just a few days ahead of Independence Day in the US. Canada Day is the anniversary of Canada’s confederation, when the three colonies of Canada, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick united into the Dominion of Canada on July 1, 1867. The RAC Contest Committee is asking all participants in the 2021 Canada Day Contest to follow guidelines provided by the government and by health officials in their respective areas for any multioperator categories.

The Canada Day Contest begins on July 1, 0000 UTC (the evening of Wednesday, June 30, in North American time zones) and continues through 2359 UTC. Bands include 160, 80, 40, 20, 15, 10, 6, and 2 meters, CW and phone (SSB, FM, AM, etc.). Stations in Canada send signal report plus province or territory. VE0s and stations outside Canada send a signal report and a serial number. Contacts with stations in Canada or VE0s are worth 10 points. Contacts with stations outside Canada are worth 2 points. Contacts with RAC official stations — all have RAC as the suffix — are worth 20 points. Stations may be worked once on each mode on each of the available bands. CW contacts in conventional phone subbands are not allowed, nor are phone contacts in the conventional CW subbands.

Canada’s 10 provinces and three territories serve as multipliers for the event.

