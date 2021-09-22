The Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palmas in Spain’s Canary Islands erupted for the first time in 50 years on Sunday, September 19, following an increase in seismic activity over the previous 7 days. The lava flow triggered the evacuation of more than 6,000 people so far. Authorities have deployed all the resources of the Canary Islands Government as well as military support from the mainland to manage the situation.

In order to facilitate communication into and out of the area, EMCOM-SPAIN has asked that the IARU Emergency Center of Activity Frequencies be kept clear in case the situation worsens: 3.760 MHz; 7.110 MHz; 14.300 MHz, and 21.360 MHz. — Thanks to IARU Region 1