Students from the Crop Protection Student Association at the University of Puerto Rico in Mayagüez participated in a communications practice session as part of the yearly Great Puerto Rico ShakeOut Drill on October 20, 2022. International ShakeOut Day draws millions of people worldwide to participate in earthquake drills at work, school, or home.



ARRL Puerto Rico Section Assistant Section Manager Leyda Rios, WP4RBK, presented a conference entitled, "Radio Services and the Great ShakeOut," which provided advice and hands-on activities about how to use different personal radio services in the event of an earthquake. Staff members and students learned about the Amateur Radio Service and several other radio services.



Participants had the opportunity to talk with several amateurs using simplex frequencies and repeaters. Many were interested in learning more about radio communications, and the event answered questions about how amateur radio can assist during emergencies when other means of communications fail. The drill was attended by students and staff members. Information on how to obtain an amateur radio license and where to obtain radio equipment was also available