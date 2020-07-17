The Radio Club of America (RCA) has announced its 2020 award recipients and fellows, several of whom are radio amateurs. Recipients and fellows will be celebrated at RCA’s 111th Banquet & Awards Presentation on Friday, November 20, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Barry Goldwater Award: Bob Bruninga, WB4APR, for unique contributions to the field of amateur radio.

Edgar F. Johnson Pioneer Citation Award: Tokuzo Inoue, JA3FA, for noteworthy contributions to the success of the radio industry.

The Jack Poppele Award: John Schadler for important and long-term contributions to the field of radio broadcasting.

The Jay Kitchen Leadership Award: Michael T.N. Fitch in recognition of achievement of a high level of success leading a wireless association.

The Ralph Batcher Memorial Award: Eric P. Wenaas, Ph. D., for significant work in preserving the history of radio and electronic communications.

RCA President’s Award: Ron Jakubowski, K2RJ, for service and dedication to the Radio Club of America.

RCA Special Services Award: Ernie Blair, WA4BPS, to recognize an RCA member who has performed significant work to advance the goals and objectives of the Radio Club of America.

The Sarnoff Citation: Robert Rouleau, VE2P, and Norman Pearl, VE2BQS, for exceptional contributions of a technical or non-technical nature to the advancement of electronic communications.

US Navy Captain George P. McGinnis Memorial Award: CTRCM John A. “Gus” Gustafson, USN (Ret.) for service and dedication to the advancement and preservation of US Naval Cryptology, as nominated by the US Naval Cryptologic Veterans Association (NCVA).

The Vivian Carr Award: Emily Calandrelli, KD8PKR, in recognition of an outstanding woman’s achievements in the wireless industry.

2020 RCA Fellows

Elevation to Fellow is made by nomination of members in good standing for at least 5 years, in recognition of contributions to the art and science of radio communications, broadcast, or to the Radio Club of America.

Jim Bugel

Raymond L. Grimes, N8RG

Tracey M. Hilburn

Paul A. Scutieri

Alan S. Tilles

David Witkowski, W6DTW

A complete listing of RCA awards and previous recipients is on the RCA website.