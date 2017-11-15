The Radio Club of America (RCA) has announced newly elected board members and officers for 2-year terms starting on January 1.

New officers are Barney Scholl, K3LA, VP/Counsel; Margaret Lyons, Secretary, and Ron Jakubowski, K2RJ, Treasurer.

New Directors are Ernie Blair, WA4BPS; Karen Clark; Michael Clarson, WV2ZOW; Paul Gilbert, KE5ZW; Ray Novak, N9JA; Carole Perry, WB2MGP, and Elaine Walsh.

Founded in 1909, the Radio Club of America is the oldest, most prestigious group of wireless communications professionals in the world, with members in many countries. Its members are dedicated to the wireless art and science for the betterment of society.