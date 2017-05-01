In an effort to encourage more participation of women and girls in the wireless industry, the Radio Club of America (RCA) has created a new “Wireless Women” section on its website, designed to assist women considering careers in wireless and encouraging them to get involved in technology. Information includes resources such as “Notable Women in Wireless,” “RCA’s Vivian Carr Award,” and “Professional Wireless Organizations for Women,” as well as web resources for females of all ages interested in wireless. There’s also a list of universities that have an engineering focus and significant female enrollment.

“RCA has a long history of recognizing the achievements of women in wireless,” RCA President Tim Duffy, K3LR, said. “Three former RCA presidents are women, and we have many female officers, directors, and committee members. We created the Vivian Carr award in 2014 to recognize women who have contributed significantly to the wireless industry, and Director Carole Perry [WB2MGP] has led RCA’s effort to educate youth about wireless for decades.”

Duffy credited the efforts of several female RCA members, including Secretary Margaret Lyons P.E., Executive Committee member and Marketing & Development Committee Chair Elaine Walsh, former RCA president Mercy Contreras, and others, for assembling the information that might be useful to women and girls who are interested in wireless. “We welcome additional ideas or input from the wireless community to help this section of our website become more useful,” Duffy said.

Founded in 1900, the Radio Club of America is the world’s oldest organization of wireless communications professionals.