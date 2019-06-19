Radio Club of America Extends Nomination Deadline for Awards
The deadline to submit Radio Club of America (RCA) award nominations has been extended to July 15. No nominees have been submitted for these awards:
- The Edgar F. Johnson Pioneer Citation
- The Ralph Batcher Memorial Award
- The RCA Centenarian Award
- The Armstrong Medal
- The Sarnoff Citation
- The Allen B. DuMont Citation
- The Henri Busignies Memorial Award
- The Fred M. Link Award
- The Jack Poppele Award
- The Barry Goldwater Amateur Radio Award
- The Alfred H. Grebe Award
- The Frank A. Gunther Award
- The Jerry B. Minter Award
- Lifetime Achievement Award
Submit nominations on the RCA awards page.
