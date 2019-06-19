ARRL

Radio Club of America Extends Nomination Deadline for Awards

06/19/2019

The deadline to submit Radio Club of America (RCA) award nominations has been extended to July 15. No nominees have been submitted for these awards:

  • The Edgar F. Johnson Pioneer Citation

  • The Ralph Batcher Memorial Award

  • The RCA Centenarian Award

  • The Armstrong Medal

  • The Sarnoff Citation

  • The Allen B. DuMont Citation

  • The Henri Busignies Memorial Award

  • The Fred M. Link Award

  • The Jack Poppele Award

  • The Barry Goldwater Amateur Radio Award

  • The Alfred H. Grebe Award

  • The Frank A. Gunther Award

  • The Jerry B. Minter Award

  • Lifetime Achievement Award

Submit nominations on the RCA awards page.



