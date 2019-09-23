The Radio Club of America (RCA) has announced its 2019 award recipients and fellows. Many of those being recognized are radio amateurs. Honorees will be feted at RCA’s 110th Banquet & Awards Presentation on Saturday, November 23, in New York City.

Awards

Armstrong Medal: Thomas Marzetta, for outstanding achievements and lasting contributions to the radio arts and sciences and wireless communications.

Fred M. Link Award: George R. Stoll, WA0KBT, for notable achievements in land mobile radio communications.

RCA Special Recognition Award: PMC Associates, in recognition of dedicated service to the Radio Club of America.

Radio Club of America Service Award: David Bart, KB9YPD, in recognition of dedicated service to the Radio Club of America.

US Navy Captain George P. McGinnis Memorial Award: CTM2 Michael Lee Heenan, USN (posthumously), in recognition of service and dedication to the advancement and preservation of US Navy Cryptology.

The Vivian A. Carr Awards: Margaret Lyons, in recognition of an outstanding woman’s achievements in the wireless industry.

Jay Kitchen Leadership Award: Jay Kitchen (posthumously), in recognition of achievement of a high level of success leading a wireless association.

Lee de Forest Award: Frederick M. Baumgartner, K0FMB, for significant contributions to the advancement of radio communications.

Barry Goldwater Amateur Radio Award: Martin F. Jue, K5FLU, for unique contributions to the field of Amateur Radio.

Lifetime Achievement: Henry Richter, W6VZA, for significant achievements and a major body of work that has advanced the art and science of wireless technology.

Frank A. Gunther Award: Robert Strickland, for dedication to the field of military communications.

Alfred H. Grebe Award: Bob Heil, K9EID, for significant achievements and demonstrated excellence in the engineering and manufacturing of radio equipment.

RCA President’s Award: Chester “Barney” Scholl, Jr., K3LA, for service and dedication to the Radio Club of America.

DeMello Award: Chief Barry Luke, for demonstrating the highest level of personal and professional conduct and performance in Public Safety Communications.

2019 RCA Fellows

Elevation to Fellow is made by nomination of members in good standing for at least the previous 5 years, in recognition of contributions to the art and science of radio communications, broadcast, or the Radio Club of America.

Louis T. Fiore, W2LTF

Dana B. Hanford, Jr., KC7SDD

Don Root, K6CDO

Alan Spindel, AG4WK

Lee A. Ward, K0LW

Holly Wayt

A complete listing of RCA Awards and previous recipients is on the RCA website.