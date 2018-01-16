The Radio Club of Chile (CE3AA) and its Emergency Service are supporting communications for the National Emergency Office of the Ministry of the Interior and Public Security during Pope Francis’ visit to Chile. Commemorative call sign XR18PAX will be on the air on SSB; XR3PAX on digital modes.

A special QSL card will be available for HF contacts. QSL to Radio Club de Chile, CE3AA, Papa Francisco en Chile 2018, PO Box 13630, Santiago, Chile.

Pope Francis is was welcomed on January 16 by Chile’s President Michelle Bachelet after arriving in Santiago late Monday on his first visit to Chile since becoming pope, and his sixth to Latin America — a trip that will also take him to Peru.— Thanks to Joaquin Solana, XE1R, IARU Region 2 News Editor