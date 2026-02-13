ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® is inviting radio clubs to participate in the second annual Ham Radio Open House in April. Hosting an Open House gives clubs and schools the opportunity to promote amateur radio science and technology by opening their stations to the public and showcasing their hi-tech gear and operating skills.

In addition, clubs are encouraged to set up in public places or conduct outdoor activities, such as a Parks on the Air (POTA) activations or satellite operating demonstrations. The event centers around World Amateur Radio Day on Saturday, April 18, but clubs may schedule an open house at any time during the month.

Ham Radio Open House highlights the Amateur Radio Service as a platform for developing and practicing modern radio communications technology, and as a hands-on pathway into science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields for the next generation. The event offers clubs the chance to reshape perceptions of amateur radio and demonstrate how it serves as a steppingstone and testbed for young people pursuing STEM education and high-tech careers.

As ARRL CEO David Minster, NA2AA, writes in his March QST editorial, “the notion of hams sitting in Grandpa’s basement listening to tube radios is quickly dispelled when visitors see a modern transceiver and computer being used to work the world!”

Clubs are encouraged to demonstrate the latest digital modes, such as FT8 using WSJT-X. This is an excellent opportunity to explore emerging areas of amateur radio and show how the service remains at the forefront of wireless innovation.

For example, visitors might see a Software-Defined Radio (SDR) waterfall display, hear the corresponding signal, and watch the decoded message appear on screen — a powerful demonstration of how modern amateur radio works.

World Amateur Radio Day, observed annually on April 18, is celebrated worldwide by radio amateurs and their national associations, organized as member-societies of the International Amateur Radio Union (IARU). It was on this day in 1925 that the IARU was formed in Paris. American Radio Relay League (ARRL) Co-Founder Hiram Percy Maxim was its first president.

The inaugural ARRL Ham Radio Open House last year coincided with IARU’s centennial celebrations. This year’s activity is part of ARRL’s “Year of the Club” theme.

Clubs should watch for additional resources to help organize and promote their events. An interactive, map-based Ham Radio Open House Locator is available. Find details at www.arrl.org/world-amateur-radio-day.





