ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® has released the logo and theme for this year’s ARRL Field Day, June 28 – 29, 2025.

The theme for 2025 Field Day is “Radio Connects” — highlighting the many ways that wireless technology connects people across distances near and far. The event is part picnic, campout, practice for emergencies, informal contest, and most of all, fun! ARRL Field Day is the most popular ham radio activity held annually in the US and Canada. On the fourth weekend in June each year, more than 31,000 hams get together with their radio clubs, schools, or friends to operate from remote locations.

Ham radio provides a connection — both for practical communications and to form relationships with fellow radio amateurs. No matter who you are, or what your background or interests are, if you have an interest in radio and wireless technology, radio connects you with others.

The theme is universal, says ARRL Public Relations and Outreach Manager Sierra Harrop, W5DX. “Local amateur radio clubs bridge generations. Contacts made across town or around the world allow cultural exchange, right over the air. In times of crisis, radio connects those in need with information. The whole point of amateur radio is the connect, both literally and figuratively,” she said. Amateur radio also inspires the next generation of technical leaders by providing a hands-on sandbox where students can gain experience in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Make your plans to connect with radio for ARRL Field Day. Use the Field Day site locator to find a site near you. Clubs planning to host a site may list their event information there, as well.

Don’t Forget the Swag!

2025 ARRL Field Day Radio Connects merchandise is available for preorder from the ARRL Store. All the fan-favorite gear is back: tee-shirts (complete with ARRL Sections checklist on the back!), mugs, and pins are available for shipping in late April 2025. Please note: any orders from the ARRL Store that contain 2025 ARRL Field Day merchandise will be held for shipping until the Field Day items are available in late April.

For more information about 2025 ARRL Field Day and the “Radio Connects” theme — or to start planning your activation — visit www.arrl.org/field-day.