During the planned visit of radio pioneer Guglielmo Marconi’s daughter, Princess Elettra Marconi, to Cape Cod National Seashore on May 31, she has been invited to take part in a scheduled contact between KM1CC on the Cape and the Society of Newfoundland Radio Amateurs (SONRA) club in St John’s Newfoundland. SONRA will use VO1AA.

“Chris Hillier, VO1IDX, will serve as the net controller, so a few SONRA members can call in to the Princes,” KM1CC Trustee Barbara Dougan, N1NS, told ARRL. “Someone from KM1CC will stay on the air with VO1AA, should the Princess need to depart, then after, KM1CC can take calls from others should anyone want to make a contact with KM1CC in grid FN51.”

It was at St John’s that Marconi received the letter S from his station in Poldhu, Cornwall, in 1901. The plan is to use 14.224 MHz SSB on or around 1645 –1700 UTC, to accommodate schedule variations. — Thanks to KM1CC Trustee Barbara Dougan, N1NS