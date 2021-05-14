ARRL Laboratory Manager Ed Hare, W1RFI, hold a Radio Frequency Interference (RFI) seminar via Zoom on Wednesday, May 19, at 2000 UTC. His 30-minute slide presentation offers an overview of politics, personalities, and technical issues involved in electromagnetic interference (EMI) control as well as causes and cures. A question-and-answer session will follow the slide presentation. The IEEE EMC Society is sponsoring the event. The link will be posted on the IEEE EMC Society website.