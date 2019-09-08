Les W. Barclay, G3HTF, of Chelmsford, England, a radio wave propagation expert and academic who was well known in International Telecommunication Union (ITU) circles, died on July 31. He was 85.

“Les was Chairman of ITU-R Working Party 3L from 2012 until 2016, and provided key input into the technical discussions for World Radiocommunication Conference 2015 that resulted in the international 60-meter secondary amateur allocation,” said former ARRL Chief Technology Officer Brennan Price, N4QX, who attended WRC-15 and the June 2016 meeting of Working Party 3L. “His expertise in ionospheric propagation was sought and valued by ITU delegates working on a variety of HF issues across several radio services, and he conducted the proceedings of his Working Party with skill and efficiency.”

In 1993, Barclay received the ITU Silver Medal for chairing the first Radiocommunication Assembly. Other awards included an Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) Lifetime Achievement Award, the Order of the British Empire, the Polar Medal for Antarctic propagation research, and the IGY Gold Award. He was a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering and the IET. Barclay authored more than 50 technical publications and was a frequent lecturer. — Thanks to Brennan Price, N4QX, the Radio Society of Great Britain, and the ITU