Random DX Notes from All Over
-
The TL8TT Central African Republic DXpedition will continue until February 14, with operation on 160-10 meters, SSB, CW, and RTTY (20 meters only).
- A5A will be active February 10-17 from Bhutan by JH1AJT, E20NKB, and E21EIC on CW, SSB, and RTTY, 160 through 10 meters. QSL to Zorro, JH1AJT.
- ZC4A from Cyprus (UK Sovereign Base Area) is active until February 8 on SSB and CW, 80 through 10 meters subject to propagation. Logs uploaded to Club Log and LoTW.
- Christmas Island now has a resident radio amateur. Cliff Tindall, now VK9VKL, has received his first Amateur Radio license, the Australian Standard class, with privileges on 80, 40, 20, 15, 10, and 6 meters at 100 W. His new transceiver is in transit.
- The VP6EU Pitcairn DXpedition 2017 team is en route to the island. Two stations will operate on all HF bands from February 16 until March 5.
- Iran’s Alborz DX Club will be on the air February 8-10 during a 3-day field day, on 40, 20, and 15 meters. QSL via EA5GL.
- Alain Rebondy, F5OZC, and Sébastien Lebrun, F8DQZ, will be active February 5-26 from the Republic of Guinea (3X); a call sign is pending. Activity will mostly be CW on 40 through 10 meters.
The latest Club Log Most Wanted DXCC List is up. — Thanks to The Daily DX, OPDX
Back