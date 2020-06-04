Randy Thompson, K5ZD, is filling in as CQ WPX Contest Director. CQ’s Rich Moseson, W2VU, announced the appointment of Thompson as interim director following the resignation of Terry Zivney, N4TZ, who had been the director for 7 years. Thompson previously served as director of the CQ World Wide Contest and is a long-time CQ Contest Committee member. Anyone interested in taking on the WPX Director position on a permanent basis should contact Moseson.