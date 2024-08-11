On Armed Forces Day, May 1971, 53 years ago, two amateur operators working as WZ6SNI, activated San Nicolas Island, IOTA NA-066. At 61 miles, San Nicolas is the most remote of the Channel Islands off the coast of Southern California and is owned by the US Navy.

Now, weather permitting, Will Costello, WC6DX, has been authorized to be active from San Nicolas Island November 8 - 12, 2024. He is taking a Buddihex antenna for 6 - 20 meters and a 100 watt rig.

For island chasers in southern California, Arizona, and southern Nevada who may not be able to hear because of skip, he will also take a Buddipole antenna for 40 - 30 meters daytime use. Operations will be primarily SSB, and CW if conditions deteriorate due to solar flares.

QSL instructions will be on WC6DX’s QRZ.com after the operation.