The 45th annual RARSfest on April 15 — sponsored by the Raleigh Amateur Radio Society — hosted the 2017 ARRL Roanoke Division Convention. The convention was held indoors at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds, in Raleigh. ARRL Marketing Manager Bob Inderbitzen, NQ1R, who represented the League at the event, said a youth-operated special event station was among the activities aimed to appeal to younger attendees. In a presentation highlighting some ARRL Second Century activities, Inderbitzen noted the ARRL Collegiate Amateur Radio Initiative, intended to bolster activity at college and university ham radio clubs.

Emphasizing some of the goals of the ARRL Strategic Plan, he further encouraged all radio amateurs to work closely with ARRL to help new licensees get involved, get active, and get on the air.

ARRL Roanoke Division Director Jim Boehner, N2ZZ, presented the 2016 Roanoke Division ARRL Service Award to Matthew W. McGuire Jr., AF4UZ. The award was instituted in 1968 by then-Roanoke Division Director and past ARRL President Vic Clark, W4KFC (SK). It recognizes an individual’s history of significant and consistent contributions to Amateur Radio.

Among the many ARRL volunteers represented at the convention were North Carolina Section Manager Karl Bowman, W4CHX; Section Youth Coordinator for Scouting Dave Price, K4KDP; DXCC Card Checker and Raleigh Area QSL Manager Bill McDowell, K4CIA; Berkeley County (SC) ARES Emergency Coordinator Linda Selleck, KJ4EVV; Roanoke Division Assistant Director Chuck Littlewood, K4HF; and Roanoke Division Vice Director Bill Morine, N2COP.

Inderbitzen estimated that about the convention attracted about 600 visitors. Event photos are posted to the ARRL Facebook page.