The 25th Annual SKYWARNTM Recognition Day (SRD) is Saturday, December 7. SRD recognizes the work of amateur and non-ham SKYWARN storm spotters in keeping their communities safe during severe weather. Trained spotters provide observations of “ground truth” to regional National Weather Service (NWS) offices.

While meteorologists have advanced remote sensing data like radar, satellite, and weather instrument networks available to them, the technology isn’t granular enough to replace trained human observation. Via amateur radio repeaters, smartphone apps, phone calls, GMRS radios, and other means, SKYWARN spotters make sure the NWS has the information needed to make good warning and advisory decisions.

“Weather spotters provide extremely valuable information to both NWS and local emergency management officials,” said ARRL Director of Emergency Management Josh Johnston, KE5MHV. Johnston served as an Emergency Management Director in Arkansas for 17 years before coming to lead ARRL’s Amateur Radio Emergency Service® (ARES®) program. “The ground truth that spotters provide is vital during storms for responder safety as well as alerting the citizens of the community.”

In 1999, ARRL and NWS came together to recognize the importance of these spotters to the warning process, creating SKYWARN Recognition Day. SRD features an on-air operating event in which ham radio operators activate many of the NWS office stations, and other radio amateurs try to work as many of them as possible. Read more about the event at https://www.arrl.org/skywarn-recognition-day.

ARRL will be on the air from ARRL Headquarters in Newington, Connecticut, as WX1AW during portions of the event. QSL cards and certificates of participation will be available.

Participants are encouraged to register for 2024 SKYWARN Recognition Day at this link.