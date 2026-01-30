ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® will host the 9th annual Ham Radio Science Citizen Investigation (HamSCI) Workshop on March 14 – 15, 2026, with primary activities held at Central Connecticut State University (CCSU) in New Britain, Connecticut, and additional events at ARRL Headquarters in Newington. The international workshop brings together radio amateurs, scientists, educators, and students to explore how amateur radio serves as a practical tool for scientific research and citizen science.

Organized by the HamSCI community, the 2026 workshop carries the theme “Discovering Science Through Ham Radio.” Presentations and discussions will highlight real-world research enabled by amateur radio, including ionospheric and space weather studies, meteor scatter propagation, radio-based sensing technologies, and the growing use of Personal Space Weather Stations. The program emphasizes how these efforts not only advance scientific understanding, but also directly inform and improve amateur radio operating and technology.

The weekend will feature oral and poster presentations, invited tutorials, and sessions designed to be accessible to both newcomers and experienced researchers. A Saturday evening banquet will include a keynote address by astrophysicist Marc Kuchner, NASA’s Citizen Science Officer. Attendees will also have the opportunity to tour ARRL Headquarters, including the ARRL Laboratory, the W1HQ Radio Laboratory, and W1AW – the Hiram P. Maxim Memorial Station, with opportunities to get on the air.

Amateur radio operators, educators, students, engineers, and citizen scientists are all encouraged to participate. A call for abstracts for presentations and posters is open through February 1, 2026, and registration is now available. While the workshop is planned primarily as an in-person event, a virtual attendance option is expected to be announced closer to the date. Additional details, including registration and abstract submission information, are available at hamsci.org/hamsci2026.