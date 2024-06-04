As part of the fun at Dayton Hamvention®, youth attendees are invited to participate in the 2024 ARRL Youth Rally on Saturday, May 18. The day will include a special agenda of activities and presentations intended to engage and inspire young hams and young newcomers to amateur radio.

The Youth Rally is intended for students who are 11 to 21 years of age. While Hamvention offers free tickets for junior high and high school students, advance registration for the Youth Rally is recommended. A preliminary Youth Rally agenda and registration instructions are on the ARRL website, at www.arrl.org/expo. The Youth Rally registration fee is $20 and includes a tee shirt (to wear on Saturday), a badge, a lanyard, and a reusable tote bag.

The Youth Rally promises a full day of activities, discovery, sharing, and fun. Rally day begins at 9:15 AM on Saturday with the annual Dayton Youth Forum -- open to all Hamvention attendees -- moderated by well-known amateur radio educator Carole Perry, WB2MGP.

The forum includes presentations from young hams covering a variety of amateur radio activities, topics, and technology.

After lunch (on your own), Youth Rally registrants will gather in Forum Room 3 to get to know each other and explore a variety of amateur radio interests and activities. Learn about satellite communications, participate in a short sprint contest, contact a parachute mobile station, and participate in other fun! Bring a 2-meter handheld if you have one. The afternoon activities will be led by ARRL Education and Learning Manager Steve Goodgame, K5ATA, and will include other guests representing well-known amateur radio youth programs.

The Youth Rally will wrap up on Saturday with a forum for the ARRL Collegiate Amateur Radio Program (CARP).

The 2024 ARRL Youth Rally is just part of the fun planned for the 2024 ARRL National Convention at Hamvention. Visit www.arrl.org/expo, where you can find the full listing of ARRL-sponsored forums, exhibits, and activities. Hamvention is May 17 - 19, 2024, at the Greene County Fair and Expo Center, in Xenia, Ohio; hamvention.org.