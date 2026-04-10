Get ready for amateur radio’s biggest annual gathering! Dayton Hamvention® 2026 will take place May 15 – 17 at the Greene County Fair and Expo Center in Xenia, Ohio.

General Chairman Brian Markland, N8UDQ, said volunteers are working hard to make this the best show yet. This year’s theme is Radio Adventure.

“Radio Adventure has always been about exploration — of ideas, technologies, distances, and possibilities. From the earliest spark-gap pioneers to today’s digital experimenters, satellite operators, contesters, emergency communicators, and outdoor enthusiasts, amateur radio continues to be a gateway to discovery,” said Markland.

Among the activities taking place is the ARRL Youth Rally, returning on Saturday, May 16. The rally is designed for students ages 11 to 21 and offers a great opportunity to connect with other young hams. Youth Rally activities will be led by ARRL Director of Education and Learning Steve Goodgame, K5ATA, and volunteers from the ARRL Collegiate Amateur Radio Program (CARP).

Advance registration is recommended. While Hamvention admission is already free for students (high school and younger), the $20 Youth Rally registration fee includes a T-shirt (to be worn on Saturday), badge and lanyard, reusable tote bag, and a complimentary three-day Hamvention admission ticket (Friday through Sunday).

Students will enjoy an afternoon of hands-on activities, learning, and fun. Highlights include satellite communications, a short sprint contest, a fox hunt, and a chance to make contact with a parachute-mobile station. Attendees are encouraged to bring a 2-meter handheld radio if you have one.

The Youth Rally will be followed by the ARRL Collegiate Amateur Radio Meetup.

For more information about the Youth Rally and registration, and to find other ARRL activities and exhibits at Hamvention, visit www.arrl.org/dayton-hamvention-2026. For Hamvention information and general admission tickets, visit hamvention.org.