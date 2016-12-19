Student registration is now open for 2017 Dayton Contest University (CTU), all day on Thursday, May 18, 2017, at the Crowne Plaza hotel in downtown Dayton, Ohio. CTU sessions have been held in 11 countries over its 11-year history, and more than 5,000 students have attended to learn the ins and outs of Amateur Radio contesting from CTU’s “professors.” Student registration information is available on the CTU website.

Scholarships to cover the registration fee are available from CTU through a grant from the Northern California DX Foundation (NCDXF) for students 25 years old and younger. Click the “Contact Us” button on the CTU website for more information.

Anyone who has given (or will give at Hamvention 2017) a talk about Amateur Radio to any club, hamfest, or group since May 17, 2016, qualifies for a $10 registration fee discount. Use the “Registration with Club Talk Discount” option on the CTU website, which has much more information. — Thanks to Tim Duffy, K3LR, Contest University Chairman