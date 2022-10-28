The online event is scheduled for Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM EDT. There is no charge to attend the Ham Bootcamp which entails a variety of informative presentations and activities related to amateur radio, and is geared toward new operators of any license class that wish to learn more about getting on the air. Additionally, Ham Bootcamp allows those thinking of becoming hams to see what the hobby is all about. The sessions usually have 100 - 400 attendees and over the past several years, more than 800 have attended. More information is available at the Nashua Area Radio Society's website. The Nashua Area Radio Society of New Hampshire is an ARRL Special Service Club.