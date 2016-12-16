Registration is open for the 68th International DX Convention, set for April 21-23, 2017, in Visalia, California. This year’s format has been expanded to 3 days.

Some highlights: DX and technical seminars on both Friday and Saturday; Dozens of exhibitors offering the latest gear on Friday and Saturday; ARRL DXCC QSL card checking; DX and ARRL forums, and optional Friday dinners — Top Band Banquet, IOTA Banquet, and Contest Banquet.

There is also an optional Saturday Visalia tour. — Thanks to IDXC 2017 Co-Chair and Webmaster John Miller, K6MM