With COVID-19 restrictions precluding an in-person gathering, the 22nd annual Ham Radio University (HRU) educational conference will be held as a virtual event on Saturday, January 9, 2021, from 8 AM to 4 PM EST (1300 – 2100 UTC) as a GoToWebinar online video conference.

Individual registration is now open for HRU’s 14 informational presentations covering a broad range of amateur radio activities. Topics include amateur radio emergency communications; the basics of HF operating; communicating through amateur radio Earth satellites; remote station operating over the internet; software defined radios; HF and UHF digital communications, and using Raspberry Pi computers in amateur radio.

HRU 2021 will also serve as the online convention of the ARRL NYC-Long Island Section. Participation in HRU 2021 will be free, with a suggested donation of $5. Advance registration is required for each presentation.