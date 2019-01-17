Registration is open for the QRP Amateur Radio Club International (QRPARCI) “Four Days in May” (FDIM), Thursday – Sunday, May 16 – 19, at the Holiday Inn, Fairborn, Ohio. The annual FDIM event for QRP enthusiasts and builders takes place in conjunction with Hamvention®.

Event sign-in begins the evening of Wednesday, May 15. Most of Thursday will be taken up with seminars, “meet the speakers” opportunities, and an open room for casual show and tell.

Most of Friday and Saturday are open to attend the Hamvention and visit the QRP-ARCI Toy Store. Friday evening activities typically include “show and tell,” vendor displays, and a homebrew contest.

Saturday evening features social activities and a banquet, while Sunday is open for Hamvention. Attendees are invited to display their QRP-related projects at FDIM. One evening will feature vendors offering QRP-related products, with some offering FDIM discounts. Dress is casual for all events.

Reservations and group room rates for FDIM will be available after January 1 through the QRP-ARCI website. For more information, contact FDIM 2019 Chair Norm Schklar, WA4ZXV.