ARRL and the Orlando Amateur Radio Club (OARC) will host the 2022 ARRL National Convention and Orlando HamCation® February 10 – 13, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. The convention theme, “reDiscover Radio,” highlights radio amateurs’ commitment to developing knowledge and skills in radio technology and radio communication. Convention co-organizer and ARRL Director of Public Relations and Innovation Bob Inderbitzen, NQ1R, promises the ARRL National Convention at Orlando HamCation will be one of the best in-person conventions ARRL has ever assembled.

“There will be expert presenters, community-building opportunities, and plenty of social time to celebrate being together with our friends from across the ham radio community,” Inderbitzen said. “And who doesn’t love Florida in February?”

The convention will kick off on Thursday, February 10, with a series of day-long ARRL Training Tracks and a National Convention Luncheon at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Orlando at SeaWorld. Registration is now open for Thursday’s program, and an early bird registration rate of $75 is in effect through December 15.

The National Convention Training Tracks are workshops providing an in-depth learning experience in one of the four Track topics. Attendees will select a Training Track when completing their online National Convention registration.

Training Track #1: Contest University . This marks the first time Contest University (CTU) is coming to Orlando. Registrants will learn from some of the top amateur radio contesters in the world. CTU will appeal to new and veteran contesters alike who are looking to hone their skills. Presenters cover general contest operations, contesting skills, and many resources and tools to get more out of contesting. The Track Leaders are Tim Duffy, K3LR, and Teri Grizer, K8MNJ. Presenters include ARRL US Virgin Islands Section Manager Fred Kleber, K9VV/NP2X; Chris Blake, NX4N; Luis Romero, W4LT; Claudio Veroli, I4VEQ, and Max Fountain, KJ4EUT, who will offer a youth perspective on contesting.

Training Track #2: Emergency Communications Academy. Guest speakers from amateur radio emergency communications training will present an overview of amateur radio response during disasters, message traffic handling, ARES®, AUXCOMM, Winlink, emergency antennas, and emergency power. Participants will learn the skills and roles needed to be an effective volunteer. The Track Leader is Rick Palm, K1CE. Presenters include Gordon Gibby, KX4Z; Mike Walters, W8ZY; Curt Bartholomew, N3GQ; Matthew Curtin, KD8TTE; Helen Straughn, WC4FSU; Leland Gallup, AA3YB; Earl McDow, K4ZSW, and others.

Training Track #3: Hands-On Handbook. Generations of radio amateurs have turned to The ARRL Handbook to be inspired to be radio-active in new ways! This series of presentations will take a deeper dive into a handful of topics covered in the Handbook, encouraging you to explore a variety of amateur radio activities. Topics (subject to change) include portable operating, remote station control, amateur satellite communications, and HF digital modes.

. Training Track #4: Technology Academy. Track Leader Kristen McIntyre, K6WX, will be joined by technical experts in the amateur radio community including ARRL Lab Manager Ed Hare, W1RFI. Topics (subject to change) include antennas, radios, SWR, grounds, and Hints & Hacks to keep our stations humming along at maximum efficiency.

Registration includes the National Convention Luncheon, featuring a keynote address by ARRL CEO David Minster, NA2AA.

The rest of the celebration continues at HamCation on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, February 11 – 13, 2022 at Central Florida Fairgrounds and Expo Park in Orlando — an 87-acre, lakefront fairgrounds. Tickets for HamCation are sold separately and are available now.

OARC President John Knott, N4JTK, notes that the 2022 convention marks the 75th anniversary of HamCation, one of the largest annual gatherings of radio amateurs in the US. “We want our diamond anniversary show to be an exciting, five-star event,” said Knott. “We look forward to seeing you in Orlando in February.”

For further details, visit the 2022 ARRL National Convention website at www.arrl.org/expo and the Orlando HamCation website at www.hamcation.com.