ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® and the Huntsville Hamfest will host the 2026 ARRL National Convention and Huntsville Hamfest, August 21 - 23, in Huntsville, Alabama.

The convention will kick off on Friday, August 21, with a series of day-long ARRL Training Tracks and a National Convention Luncheon at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Huntsville. Then join ARRL on Friday night for a very special National Convention Dinner under a full-size Saturn V rocket at the nearby U.S. Space & Rocket Center. Access to the museum is included along with dinner and special speakers. Proceeds benefit the ARRL Education & Technology Program, and additional sponsorships are available.

Registration is now open for Friday’s National Convention program. Registrants can select a Training Track (includes the luncheon) for $90. The National Convention Dinner at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center is $100, and includes dinner, museum, and a $25 tax-deductible donation to the Education & Technology Program. The National Convention Training Tracks are workshops providing an in-depth learning experience in one of the three Track topics. Attendees will select a Training Track when completing their online National Convention registration.

Training Track #1: Mini Contest University. This marks the first time Mini Contest University (CTU) is coming to Huntsville. Registrants will learn from some veteran amateur radio contesters. This Mini CTU will appeal to new and veteran contesters alike who are looking to hone their skills. Presenters cover general contest operations, contesting skills, and many resources and tools to get more out of contesting. The Mini CTU Track Leader is Tim Duffy, K3LR. Presenters TBD. This training is sponsored by DX Engineering.

Training Track #2: Emergency Communications Academy. Emergency Communications presenters will cover topics including Future Proofing ARES® — the ARRL Amateur Radio Emergency Service®, PACE planning, relationship building, digital communications, emerging technologies, and other topics designed to enhance your emergency communications knowledge and preparedness. Participants will learn the skills and roles needed to become more effective volunteers.

Training Track #3: Salty Walt’s Portable Antenna Workshop. This workshop, led by Walt Hudson, K4OGO, with additional presenters, will feature practical information for portable antenna-building, deployment, and operating.

The rest of the celebration continues at the Huntsville Hamfest on Saturday and Sunday, August 22 – 23, at the Von Braun Center (South Hall), which is connected by sky bridge to the Embassy Suites. Known as “The World’s Friendliest Hamfest,” this air-conditioned all-indoor event attracts a large list of commercial exhibitors, notable forum presenters, flea market, youth activities, and W1AW America250 Special Event Station. Tickets for the Huntsville Hamfest are sold separately and are available now.

For further details, visit the 2026 ARRL National Convention web page at www.arrl.org/expo and the Huntsville Hamfest website at hamfest.org.