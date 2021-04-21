The 72nd meeting of the International DX Convention, aka “Visalia,” is now open for registration. The virtual 2-day meeting, sponsored by the Northern California DX Club (NCDXC) will be held on Saturday, May 15, and Sunday, May 16, via Zoom webinars. In addition to a safe, front-row seat without having to leave home, participants will be able to attend eight DX-related webinars on Saturday, eight vendor webinars on Sunday, and will be eligible for door prizes. Advance registration is required. All webinars will be recorded and posted later to the NCDXC website. All Zoom webinars will be recorded and posted to the NCDXC website. — Thanks to co-chairs John Miller, K6MM, and Rich Seifert, KE1B