Registration is now open for the 39th AMSAT Space Symposium and Annual General Meeting, Friday through Sunday, October 29 – 31, at the Crowne Plaza AiRE in Bloomington, Minnesota, adjacent to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. General registration is $75, and student registration is $40. Registration for the Saturday evening Symposium Banquet is an additional $55. Registration includes a digital copy of the 2021 AMSAT Symposium Proceedings and admission to the Symposium presentations and exhibits.

The AMSAT Board of Directors will meet Thursday and Friday, October 28 – 29. AMSAT Space Symposium presentations will start at 1 PM CDT on Friday and continue until 5 PM. The AMSAT Reception is set for 7 PM on Friday. AMSAT Space Symposium presentations will continue on Saturday, October 30, 8 AM – 3 PM (with a 1-hour lunch break at noon). The AMSAT General Meeting gets under way at 3 PM on Saturday. The banquet will begin at 7 PM, preceded by a reception at 6 PM. The 3-day event wraps up with the AMSAT Ambassadors’ Breakfast on Sunday at 7 AM.

Attendees may make reservations by calling the hotel directly at (952) 854-9000 or (877) 424-4188 (toll free) or online at crowneplazaaire.com. The group name is Amateur Satellite Group. Platinum and Titanium members of the AMSAT President’s Club receive free admission to the Symposium and a complimentary lunch with the President on Saturday afternoon. Email members@amsat.org to arrange registration.

Presenters are invited to participate at the Symposium and/or submit a paper to the Symposium Proceedings. The Call for Papers includes more information.