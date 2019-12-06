The 67th annual W9DXCC Convention and Banquet will take place September 13 – 14 at the Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles, Illinois, and registration is open for the convention, banquet, and hotel accommodations. The event is sponsored by the Northern Illinois DX Association. W9DXCC plans to offer Contest University and DX University on Friday. Saturday will feature speakers, exhibits, QSL card checking, a CW pile-up contest, and an evening reception and banquet.

Speakers will include Adrian Ciuperca, KO8SCA, “V84SAA — An International DXpedition to the Sultanate of Brunei;” Gary Breed, K9AY, “Low Band Receive Antennas for Small Spaces,” and Carl Luetzelschwab, K9LA, “Two, Four, Six, Eight — How Do Our Signals Propagate?” Luetzelschwab and ARRL Central Division Director Kermit Carlson, W9XA, will moderate the ARRL Forum at W9DXCC.

Keynote banquet speaker will be Martin Jue, K5FLU, who will talk about the early days of MFJ Enterprises.