The 2023 QSO Today Virtual Ham Expo will be held on March 25 - 26, and registration is now open.



The event is a fully interactive virtual ham radio convention offering new content, networking opportunities, and more than 50 amateur radio presentations on a wide variety of subjects.



There is still time to participate in the event as a presenter. You can submit an application to present a video on a topic of your choice. The deadline for submission is February 15, 2023. Tickets are $15, and registration information can be found at the QSO Today Virtual Ham Expo website.



-- ARRL is a QSO Today Expo Partner.