Registration is open for the 30th annual ARRL-TAPR Digital Communications Conference (DCC), which will be a virtual event later this year. The conference is planned for Friday and Saturday, September 11 – 12, with activities starting at 1300 UTC and ending at 2130 UTC. Tentative plans call for having 26 half-hour timeslots.

“We will be encouraging talks from all around the world,” said Steve Bible, N7HPR, of TAPR, who explained that times will be arranged to favor European attendees in their afternoon. Bible said participating speakers may submit a recorded presentation, if they wish. The plan is for a 20-minute talk followed by a question-and-answer session. An updated speaker schedule will be on the DCC web page.

“We also plan 15-minute slots for shorter topics, such as the lightning talks that we have at the in-person DCC,” he added. “These shorter slots also provide opportunities for demonstrations of projects and ideas.”