Registration now is open for 2019 ConTest University (CTU), Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the Crowne Plaza in downtown Dayton, Ohio. This is the day before Hamvention® opens in Xenia.

More than 7,500 students have attended CTU sessions over the last 13 years in eight countries, and more than 100 CTU professors have shared their contesting experiences. The faculty lineup, posted on the CTU website, includes several new and returning members. Newcomer Bryant, KG5HVO, will present ideas for attracting youth into contesting, while Dan, N6MJ, and Chris, KL9A — the gold medalists at WRTC 2014 — will present advanced operating papers.

Not teaching but on hand to field questions will be CTU stalwart Frank, W3LPL. The 2019 CTU Dayton course outline will be posted soon. Scholarships (paid registration) are available for CTU attendees through a grant from the Northern California DX Foundation (NCDXF) for students age 25 and younger. Click the “Contact Us” tab on the CTU website.

CTU Dayton 2019 registration information is on the CTU website. Prospective attendees who have given or will give a talk about Amateur Radio to any club, hamfest, or other group since May 16, 2018, qualify for a $10 registration discount. Choose the “Registration with Club Talk Discount” option.