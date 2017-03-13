Registration is under way for the 14th annual CubeSat Developers’ Workshop, April 26-28 at a new venue — the Cal Poly Performing Arts Center in San Luis Obispo, California. The CubeSat standard was created by Cal Poly SLO and Stanford University’s Space Systems Development Lab in 1999 to facilitate space-related research and experimentation for university students. The standard now has been adopted worldwide, and many more-recent Amateur Radio satellites have used the CubeSat form factor.

The annual event brings together experts and newcomers from around the world to share and discuss the latest developments in space and CubeSat technology. James L. Reuter, the deputy associate administrator for Programs within the Space Technology Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters, will be among the keynote speakers. Also scheduled to speak is Yu Xiaozhou, the vice director of Shaanxi Engineering Laboratory for Microsatellites.

“Early bird” registration for the Workshop ends on March 17, after which the cost will increase. For more information, contact the CubeSat Workshop Team.