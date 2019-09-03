In most of the US, Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins on Sunday, March 10, at 2 AM local time. Set clocks ahead by 1 hour. The start of DST does not affect Universal Coordinated Time (UTC), also known as Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) or simply Zulu (Z), although some transceiver clocks generate UTC based on a specified difference from the local time setting. UTC is the generally recognized “standard time” for Amateur Radio log keeping. In any case, in those areas observing DST, the difference between UTC and local time will be 1 hour shorter.

Daylight Saving Time this year ends on Sunday, November 3, at 2 AM local time — which is in the middle of ARRL November Sweepstakes CW weekend.

The changeover to or from DST is an ideal occasion to check the serviceability of any smoke, gas, and carbon monoxide detectors and replace batteries with fresh ones, if necessary. It could save your life!